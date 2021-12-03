Chabad of Forsyth celebrates Chanukah at Halcyon

With large crowd holding lit candles at Halcyon on Tuesday, Rabbi Levi Mentz said it was “hundreds of beautiful lights coming together, pushing away the darkness. This is the message of Chanukah.”

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, members of Forsyth County’s Jewish Community came together to celebrate Chanukah at Halcyon complete with the lighting of a 9-foot-tall menorah on the live-work-play center’s green.

“Let me tell you something, you wait an entire year for this holiday to come back again,” said Rabbi Levi Mentz, of Congregation Beth Israel and Chabad of Forsyth County. “It’s been a long 365 days, but finally, Chanukah, the season, the Festival of Lights, when you wait a long time for something, there’s that energy, that passion, that joy. So, ladies and gentlemen, Happy Chanukah!”

Since it was the third night of Chanukah, three candles on the menorah were lit.

The festival lasts eight days and commemorates the rededication of the Temple by the Maccabees after their victory over the Syrians.



