Chabad of Forsyth invites community to participate in groundbreaking ceremony, celebration for Forsyth’s first synagogue

Chabad of Forsyth and Congregation Beth Israel formally invites all members of the community, from all backgrounds and all walks of life, to participate in a groundbreaking ceremony and celebration for its new Jewish Community Center and synagogue campus on Sunday, Dec. 13.
The construction of the facilities marks a historical event, as this will be the first synagogue in Forsyth County, or the general area. Rabbi Levi Mentz of Congregation Beth Israel said the event would be “monumental” and “an unbelievable celebration.”
The event will be broken into three parts. First, two boxes will be brought forth with earth from Israel inside, the Holy Land. Mentz said that members of the community had family living in Israel that were able to deliver the boxes of earth. During the groundbreaking, the soil will be sprinkled into the earth of Forsyth County, infusing the two.
“It’s going to connect this project with Israel,” Mentz said. “And we hope and pray that everything that will forever happen in this space will embody that holiness.”
All participants will then be asked to contribute to a time capsule, writing messages to the community to be opened 100 years from now. The capsule will be put into the foundation of the facility.
Mentz said he was most excited for the part of the event where nine members of the community will stand together to create a menorah before the congregation. Each of the members participating have been identified as individuals that have recognized the light within themselves, according to Mentz.
Among the community members participating are Herschel Greenblat, a Holocaust survivor, District 2 Commissioner Dennis Brown who served the country for 30 years in the U.S. Army and in the Georgia National Guard and Dep. Roper, who rescued baby India last year.
“This is a historic moment,” Mentz said. “This is an event of unbelievable energy and magnitude. We’re looking forward to celebrating together with the community and … celebrating you.”
“It’s a celebration about how all of us inside have a candle, we all have a light,” Mentz said. “We all have potential … for making a difference. When a person walks away from the space, they will always be re-empowered and re-inspired to shine their light and make this world a better place. If we’re successful in this, then this entire project is successful.”
The groundbreaking ceremony will be at 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13. Guests are encouraged to arrive at the parking facilities at the Forsyth Conference Center at 3 p.m. so they have sufficient time to arrive before the main event begins.
Residents can RSVP or find more information at www.ourvibrantfuture.com. Masks will be required.