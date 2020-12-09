Chabad of Forsyth invites community to participate in groundbreaking ceremony, celebration for Forsyth’s first synagogue

Chabad of Forsyth and Congregation Beth Israel formally invites all members of the community, from all backgrounds and all walks of life, to participate in a groundbreaking ceremony and celebration for its new Jewish Community Center and synagogue campus on Sunday, Dec. 13.

The construction of the facilities marks a historical event, as this will be the first synagogue in Forsyth County, or the general area. Rabbi Levi Mentz of Congregation Beth Israel said the event would be “monumental” and “an unbelievable celebration.”

The event will be broken into three parts. First, two boxes will be brought forth with earth from Israel inside, the Holy Land. Mentz said that members of the community had family living in Israel that were able to deliver the boxes of earth. During the groundbreaking, the soil will be sprinkled into the earth of Forsyth County, infusing the two.

“It’s going to connect this project with Israel,” Mentz said. “And we hope and pray that everything that will forever happen in this space will embody that holiness.”

All participants will then be asked to contribute to a time capsule, writing messages to the community to be opened 100 years from now. The capsule will be put into the foundation of the facility.