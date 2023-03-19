This church building celebrated its 100th anniversary on Sunday

For some, Sunday, was a homecoming, including for Rev. Steven Wood, who was raised in the church and now serves as senior pastor of Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church in Johns Creek.

“Everything I learned about God, I learned here or in my home until I was in my early 20s,” Wood told the congregation on Sunday.

Wood said he was baptized and married in the church and that his mother, who passed away at 97 about a week before Sunday’s service, was a lifetime member of the church.

“My mother was baptized here as an infant when this building was still brand new,” he said. “Think about that, it’s just amazing. And when I say here, I’m not speaking now of the facility, I’m speaking of you, I’m speaking of the people, I’m speaking of the temple… where the spirit of God abides.”

Wood also pointed out that the names of his grandparents, Dovie and Homer Weatherford, were listed on a communion table they donated that is still used by the church.

While the chapel is celebrating 100 years, the church has roots back to the 1830s with two previous buildings on the site, including a church that was built in 1877 and destroyed by a tornado in 1920.

“In 1920, the trustees were thinking, ‘Well, should we build a new building or renovate this one,’ and a tornado came through in April and solved the problem,” said Phil Winter, who serves with his wife, Janet, as church historian.

Along with destroying the former church building, several large pine trees were torn down in the storm, which church members used to build the now century-old chapel.

“Pine trees were torn down, so when they started building this building, they brought in a sawmill, and they sawed up the pine trees and used the hard pine to build this building,” Phil Winter said.

“That’s why you have this beautiful glow in here when the sun is in like it is now,” Janet Winter added.

The chapel also houses pews, now used by the choir, from the 1800s chapel, which Phil Winters estimated to be from about the turn of the twentieth century.

In the early days of the chapel, members also raised money for the church’s stained-glass windows, which were $100 for each window along the sides and $500 for larger windows behind the pulpit.

Andone said that in 2020, members donated to have the windows cleaned and restored to their original state.

“The light that came in this building that next week after the dirt and grime of how many years had been wiped off brought tears to our eyes and does to mine today,” Andone said. “It restored the original beauty, and the other special part about that is the grandson of the person that installed the windows is the person that cleaned the windows in 2020.”