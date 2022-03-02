Church groups host Mardi Gras event, raise money for local veterans

The good times were rolling as partygoers danced, ate gumbo, and posed for pictures with Mardi Gras masks at Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The event featured a Cajun menu, door prizes and a “musical cruise” with entertainer Randall Carlton singing hits from Mexico, the Caribbean and Hawaii.

Proceeds from the event, which was held by the Knights of Columbus of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Cumming and Christ the Redeemer in Dawsonville, will go to support local veterans, send care packages to troops overseas and fund other projects benefitting the troops, including sending Christmas gifts.

“We weren’t able to do this event — our biggest event — last year because of [COVID-19],” Carlton said. “It’s a very, very good cause and everyone has a ton of fun, so we’re looking forward to [holding the event] again this year.”

According to Tim Higgins, Good Shepherd Assembly captain and event chair, more than 200 tickets were distributed for this year’s event.

Chef Don Mouledoux said that due to the number of guests, he had to begin preparing the gumbo, red beans and rice on Friday.

“Plus, gumbo always tastes better the day after [it’s made],” Mouledoux said.

After eating, couples took to the dance floor and enjoyed good times with friends.

“It’s really just two churches coming together to provide a fun evening out and raise money for a great cause,” Carlton said.