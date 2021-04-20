City of Cumming officials have a slice for a good cause

Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow and Cumming Police Chief David Marsh took a quick step away from their duties at the city on Friday, April 16 to serve lunch to customers at Marie’s Italian Deli.



The day featured 15% off sales for all day and any tips received from officers or the mayor went toward Creative Enterprises, Inc. and LEAPS Therapy Clinic as part of the police department’s Autism Awareness Month efforts.

“Wow! What a wonderful community we serve,” Marsh wrote in a post on the CPD Facebook page.

“Thank you Marie’s Italian Deli, Bakery & Market for hosting such a fun fundraiser. And a big thank you to our amazing community for coming out in support of LEAPS Therapy Clinic and Creative Enterprises Forsyth.”

The event was the first of two planned events to raise money for the two local non-profit organizations, work with individuals with disabilities such as autism



