City of Cumming officials have a slice for a good cause
Troy Brumbalow
Mayor Troy Brumbalow shows off his pizza-tossing skills. - photo by Jim Dean

Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow and Cumming Police Chief David Marsh took a quick step away from their duties at the city on Friday, April 16 to serve lunch to customers at Marie’s Italian Deli. 

The day featured 15% off sales for all day and any tips received from officers or the mayor went toward Creative Enterprises, Inc. and LEAPS Therapy Clinic as part of the police department’s Autism Awareness Month efforts.

“Wow! What a wonderful community we serve,” Marsh wrote in a post on the CPD Facebook page. 

“Thank you Marie’s Italian Deli, Bakery & Market for hosting such a fun fundraiser. And a big thank you to our amazing community for coming out in support of LEAPS Therapy Clinic and Creative Enterprises Forsyth.”

The event was the first of two planned events to raise money for the two local non-profit organizations, work with individuals with disabilities such as autism


David Marsh
Cumming Police Chief David Marsh talks with a guest at lunch on Friday, April 16. - photo by Jim Dean

The police department has had special patches made to promote Autism Awareness Month that sport the iconic puzzle pattern associated with autism awareness. According to the Autism Society, the puzzle symbol was adopted in 1999 as the universal sign of autism awareness and “reflects the complexity of the autism spectrum” through the different shapes and colors of each puzzle piece.

Officers are going to be giving away the puzzle patches throughout April for free, though the Cumming Police Department encourages all citizens in the community to consider donating to Creative Enterprises  Forsyth and/or LEAPS Therapy Clinic. 

To learn more about the event or to lend a helping hand to pass out puzzle patches, please email info@cummingpd.net. 

To learn more about Creative Enterprises Forsyth, please visit www.creativeenterprises.org. To learn more about LEAPS Therapy Clinic, please visit www.leaps.clinic.

Marie's Italian Deli
Customers at Marie’s Italian Deli had some special servers on Friday, April 16, as Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow and Cumming Police Chief David Marsh were among the cooks and servers as part of a campaign to raise awareness and funds for Autism Awareness Month in April. - photo by Jim Dean
Howie Corrigan
Cumming Police Officer Howie Corrigan runs food out to guests at Marie’s Deli on Friday. - photo by Jim Dean