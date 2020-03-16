Coronavirus relief fund for nonprofits set up by North Georgia Community Foundation

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider subscribing to the Forsyth County News.





A relief fund has been set up by the North Georgia Community Foundation to help in the coronavirus health crisis.

Specifically, the fund “will make strategic grants to nonprofits in North Georgia who are impacted by and serving those who are affected by the coronavirus,” according to a press release from the organization on Monday, March 16.

Donations can be made online at ngcf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate.