Cumming Dental Smiles collects 450 pounds of donated Halloween candy to give overseas troops a Christmas treat

Community members donated 450 pounds of candy during Cumming Dental Smiles’ annual Halloween Candy Buyback this year.

Office Manager Taylor Falbo said that the office buys Halloween candy back from trick-or-treaters every year to send to Operation Shoebox, a nonprofit organization based out of Florida that provides support to U.S. military troops who are working overseas. The organization uses candy donated to create Christmas care packages for troops.

Hayden and Olive Davis visit Cumming Dental smiles to donate part of their Halloween candy haul. This year, despite worries surrounding the novel coronavirus pandemic, Cumming Dental Smiles continued with their plan to collect donations the week following Halloween on Nov. 2-6.

They were not expecting as many to donate this year as some families chose not to trick-or-treat for Halloween during the pandemic, so Falbo said she was surprised by the overwhelming number of calls their office got from parents looking to donate last Monday.

“We had more calls from people donating candy than we did from patients in one day,” Falbo said. “So it was just like everyone just wanted to come and drop off their candy, and it was just overwhelming to see everyone, in the midst of everything going on, still wanting to donate and give to the troops who are doing so much for us.”

Falbo said that not only did kids and parents still show up to donate, but they collected more donations than they did during last year’s event, walking away with 100 more pounds of candy. Kids from all over the area showed up with the bags, stuffed full with candy, to donate half or even more of their haul from Halloween night. She said that while they offered to buy back the candy, some kids even offered up their candy for free as a donation.

“We would like to recognize all of our donors and say thank you to everyone for their ongoing support of our troops during this time,” Falbo said.