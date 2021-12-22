Cumming Kiwanis Foundation opens applications for $2,500 community grants

The Cumming Kiwanis Foundation is accepting applications for $2,500 community grants now through Dec. 31, for any nonprofit looking for project funding benefitting the youth of Forsyth County.



This is the first year the foundation is taking applications for the grants, which are now available to fill out on its website, www.cummingkiwanis.org.

Some local nonprofits have already applied, with the Bald Ridge Lodge, a stabilization and assessment center serving boys ages 12-21, recently receiving a grant to help the residents.

Before this year, Foundation President Wes Dorsey said nonprofits were not able to apply for grants. Funding for the grants was garnered through the selling of the foundation’s old property on Pilgrim Mill Road.

“We decided that money would be better served if we could sell that property and give that money back to the community,” Dorsey said.

But by the time the property sold, the COVID-19 pandemic began. The foundation decided to quickly hand out grants to local food pantries in need instead of working through an application process.

In that first year, the Cumming Kiwanis Foundation gave away three $2,500 grants.

Now with the application available online, Dorsey said the foundation has about four other grants ready to go out to nonprofits who may need them.

For more information, visit the foundation’s website or send an email to foundation@cummingkiwanis.org.

“We hope to do a lot of good with this money and help the community,” Dorsey said.







