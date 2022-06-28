Delta Community Credit Union invests $17,500 in metro Atlanta education, girls’ empowerment

Three metro Atlanta organizations focused on financial literacy and education and empowering young girls for success are the most recent recipients of Delta Community Credit Union’s 2022 Philanthropic Fund grants.
Delta Community CEO Hank Halter recently awarded 21st Century Leaders a $7,500 grant, which it will use to launch additional locations at metro Atlanta high schools where low-income students will have access to lessons in leadership and entrepreneurship along with Science, Technology, Engineering and Math programs.
Halter presented a $7,500 grant to Cool Girls, Inc. in support of its programs that provide education, advocacy and material resources for economically disadvantaged girls and others.
A third grant, for $2,500 was awarded to the East Lake Foundation in support of its financial literacy initiatives serving the Villages of East Lake and students at Drew Charter School.