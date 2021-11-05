Diwali celebrations inspire compassion, peace for Forsyth County residents

As students boarded Ms. Michele’s school bus on Thursday, Nov. 4, they were met with festive Diwali decorations including lights, flowers and paper diyas, oil lamps used for worship and decorative purposes.

Michele has been driving a bus for Forsyth County Schools for two years and while she decorates her bus for different holidays, this was the first time she’d decorated for Diwali.

“I love what I do and I love my kids, and I want [to include] everyone,” Michele said.

Michele said she asked some “teacher friends” about the festival so she could celebrate with her bus-riders appropriately.

“I still have a lot to learn about [Diwali],” she said. “To see the smiles of my students and their parents is all worth it.”

The encouraging and excited reactions she received from parents and students inspired other bus drivers to decorate their buses well as spread the message of hope, kindness and peace for humankind.

“I absolutely love all my students,” Ms. B, another bus driver, said. “For me, it’s not about just picking them up or dropping them off, but rather to learn more about them—their likes and dislikes. I also love to learn and teach them about our cultural differences, which makes the world a happier place.”

