Diwali is helping the community find patches of light in this uncertain time

With the end of the year rapidly approaching, many cultures are beginning to celebrate joyous and prosperous times with friends and family. Despite the restrictions of COVID-19, families are still determined to make this Diwali memorable.

Diwali is a traditional Indian holiday that typically lasts four to five days and is celebrated during the Hindu Lunisolar month Kartika. Kartika typically falls between mid-October and mid-November with some variation. A lunisolar calendar is a one that indicates and is affected by both the moon phase and the time of the solar year, and months are based on the regular lunar cycle.

In a general sense, Diwali is the celebration of good triumphing over evil. Like most cultures, there are many stories, mythologies and traditions surrounding Diwali that can differ based on locational upbringing. Some of the most common festivities include getting together with friends and family, lighting diyas (lamps), creating rangoli designs and worship of Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity and wealth.

Sir Maha Lakshmi Temple of Atlanta, a local Hindu temple in Forsyth County, detailed that worship will be like years in the past with little variation. Devotees are asked to wear a mask inside the temple and priests and staff will be limiting how many people can enter at a given time.

“When everybody is safe, we feel internally very happy,” Priest Pavan Kumar said.

Kumar assured that devotees can “come securely and pray their wishes” during Diwali. The staff and priests at the temple are making sure that people are protected and following regulated guidelines for health and safety due to COVID-19.

Sir Maha Lakshmi Temple of Atlanta also encourages and gratefully accepts donations from devotees.

“In this year in the pandemic situation, nonprofit organizations are struggling,” Kumar said. “To maintain this temple and everything, we are heartfully expecting generous donations from the devotees.”

Kumar also wished for everyone to stay safe during celebrations.

“When everybody celebrates, relations become strong in the community,” Kumar said. “And when you are getting the knowledge, you are luminating outside as well as inside you.”

While Diwali is a time for prosperity and joy, the temple staff wishes to remind everyone to stay safe and continue to follow regulation guidelines.



