Donate electronics to help local students this weekend at Windermere subdivision

The Windermere subdivision in Cumming and New Life Technology Group are teaming up to help meet the technology needs of Atlanta Metro students but need some help from the community.

The two groups will host a technology drive at the subdivision’s clubhouse parking area from 10 a.m. to noon, on Saturday, July 17, members of the community can recycle unwanted electronics. This is a public event; you do not have to be a resident of Windermere to participate or donate.

Did you know that in today’s remote learning era, many students still can’t get access to affordable and reliable technology to do their schoolwork?

“We’re excited to collaborate any time we can, but especially when we know that our community’s most in need will be helped,” said Brittany Conley, CEO of New Life Technology Group. “Changing Our World Starts with Changing Theirs!”

Items that are accepted include computers, laptops, servers, phones, tablets, cameras and other computer equipment. At this time, old tube style TVs and CRT monitors, refrigerators, rear projection TVs and large appliances, such as AC units, will not be accepted. There is a $20 fee for each flat screen TV (working or not). Tax receipts will be available for all donations.



