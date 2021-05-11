Down & Derby raises more than $150,000 for community

A fundraising event centered around the Kentucky Derby recently raised more than $150,000 for local nonprofits, complete with live and silent auctions, a block party and “a lot of big hats.”

During the Kentucky Derby, members of the Rotary Club of Lanier-Forsyth hosted the eighth annual Down & Derby event. Club President Janice Davis said more than 450 attendees came out to the event, which she said was held outside this year and had a block party atmosphere going through several homes’ yards and into a neighborhood street.

“The party actually goes from 4-10 [p.m.], so we call it a six-hour party around a two-minute horse race,” Davis said. “It raises really good money, too. Our sponsors are very generous, and we all had a good time.”