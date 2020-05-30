‘Felt like homecoming’ - Forsyth County churches begin to gather again amid coronavirus

A few weeks after Gov. Brian Kemp signaled churches could resume in-person services, several in Forsyth County are starting to finally announce their plans to gather again.



This Sunday will be the first that Parkway Presbyterian Church gathers in person, with measures to comply with social distancing guidelines. First Redeemer Church released its “regathering plan,” with additional services and several safety measures in place to resume in-person services June 7. Mountain Lake Church unveiled a phased approach to resuming regular services in August.

Georgia churches were never officially ordered to temporarily stop in-person services, but Gov. Brian Kemp urged them to, and they complied.

St. Brendan followed orders from the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta on March 16 for all member churches to suspend in-person masses.

The church quickly transitioned to virtual religious services and had parishioners within their ministry teams make phone calls to stay connected.

“You do what you could,” Fr. Van Smoorenburg said. “And that’s what you had to be happy with.”

About a month later, Kemp gave places of worship the OK to resume in-person services with restrictions. Most hesitated to do so; they needed more time to think through how to implement all the proper safety measures.

Two weeks ago, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta announced member churches could resume in-person masses on Monday, May 25, and Fr. Van Smoorenburg decided St. Brendan would.