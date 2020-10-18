The Feral Cat Program of Georgia annual fundraiser is Oct. 24 at Fowler Park

The Feral Cat Program of Georgia, or FCPGA, has announced its annual Fall Fundraiser, Fun at Fowler, will be held on Oct. 24 at Fowler Park in Cumming. This event only occurs once a year and is hosted by the rescue group.
Fun at Fowler is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, and will feature Slopes BBQ, live music from local artist, Brian Wiltsey, multiple food trucks, an artist market, and a silent auction. Admission for this event is free, but tickets for the barbecue lunch must be purchased in advance at www.fcpga.org/news-events.
This year’s Fun at Fowler fundraising event will benefit FCPGA’s shelter fund. FCPGA often receives hundreds of requests each year for help with unwanted cats from both individuals in the area and local animal control centers.
County animal shelters and offices are not equipped to care for sick, injured, or pregnant cats, and they rely on groups like FCPGA for help.
FCPGA is dedicated to improving their organization so that they can rescue more sick and injured cats, neuter/spay more strays, and ensure that fewer feral kittens are born into a life of suffering.
For more information about the Fun at Fowler event, please visit the FCPGA website, www.fcpga.org. A very special thank you to ATI Atlanta and Camile Wright for their Platinum sponsorship. Fowler Park is at 4110 Carolene Way in Cumming.
Compiled by Ashlyn Yule, ayule@forsythnews.com.