The Feral Cat Program of Georgia annual fundraiser is Oct. 24 at Fowler Park

The Feral Cat Program of Georgia, or FCPGA, has announced its annual Fall Fundraiser, Fun at Fowler, will be held on Oct. 24 at Fowler Park in Cumming. This event only occurs once a year and is hosted by the rescue group.

Fun at Fowler is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, and will feature Slopes BBQ, live music from local artist, Brian Wiltsey, multiple food trucks, an artist market, and a silent auction. Admission for this event is free, but tickets for the barbecue lunch must be purchased in advance at www.fcpga.org/news-events.

This year’s Fun at Fowler fundraising event will benefit FCPGA’s shelter fund. FCPGA often receives hundreds of requests each year for help with unwanted cats from both individuals in the area and local animal control centers.



