Fire department marks 20 years of providing children in need with Christmas gifts

For the 20th year in a row, Forsyth County residents stepped up for those in need, highlighting the community’s giving heart and great generosity.
The Forsyth County Fire Department’s Aerial’s House toy and coat drive started on Nov. 9 and ran through Dec. 9, and individuals, families and companies across the county donated to those in need.
On Thursday, Dec. 8, Hargrove Engineers & Constructors donated approximately 100 new, unopened toys to the drive, delivering them to Fire Station 1 off Castleberry Road.
According to Division Chief Jason Shivers with the fire department, Aerial’s House was started by retired Fire Chief Danny Bowman in 2002.
Since then, the department has collected toys and coats for children in need of all ages.
“Sadly, every year that need seems to grow here locally,” Shivers said. “[But] thanks to the generosity of the Forsyth County community and companies just like Hargrove, … we’re able to continue this drive every year and continue to meet that need of our local families that are a little less fortunate.
“You often don’t think that in a community as prosperous as Forsyth County that there would be that much of a need, but there is,” he said. “We’re proud to be one of the many options that come through every year to help supply those families with toys to make sure their children receive a wonderful, fun Christmas.”
While the drive has officially ended, Shivers said anyone who would still like to donate is more than welcome to do so.
For more information about donations, call the Forsyth County Public Safety Training Center at 770-781-2180.