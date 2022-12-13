Fire department marks 20 years of providing children in need with Christmas gifts

For the 20th year in a row, Forsyth County residents stepped up for those in need, highlighting the community’s giving heart and great generosity.

The Forsyth County Fire Department’s Aerial’s House toy and coat drive started on Nov. 9 and ran through Dec. 9, and individuals, families and companies across the county donated to those in need.

On Thursday, Dec. 8, Hargrove Engineers & Constructors donated approximately 100 new, unopened toys to the drive, delivering them to Fire Station 1 off Castleberry Road.

