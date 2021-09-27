First Redeemer Church celebrates 25th anniversary

A south Forsyth County church celebrated a major milestone this week.

On Sunday, Sept. 26, members of First Redeemer, located at 2100 Peachtree Parkway, celebrated the church’s 25 anniversary with two special services, music, videos and a special sermon.

“It’s truly humbling to reflect on all that God has done in and through First Redeemer Church over the last 25 years,” the Rev. Jeff Jackson said. “First and foremost, we are so very grateful for how God has blessed us and opened doors of opportunity for our church not only here in Atlanta, but around the world.”

Jackson said the church began with 87 members in a converted warehouse and “has grown into a 6,200-member congregation meeting on a 50-acre campus in what we believe to be one of the greatest communities in America.”

“We are ‘First Redeemer’ because we are the first of many Redeemer Churches; in the past 25 years, we have planted 44 other Redeemer Churches throughout the world with many more in progress,” he said. “But while much has changed, our primary purpose has remained the same: we exist to worship God and to help everyone know and follow Jesus Christ.”

Jackson said while Sunday’s service was a chance to celebrate how far the church has come, First Redeemer is still focused on future growth.

“We believe God is opening new doors of opportunity for our church both locally and worldwide,” Jackson said. “For example, we are in the process of planting new Redeemer Churches in Russia, Ukraine, Moldova, Egypt, South Africa and Nepal. Locally, we hope to expand our food ministry which offers both physical and spiritual hope to approximately 25,000 families each year.”