FoCo4Frontliners project unveiled to recognize health care workers

This week the Forsyth County Chamber launched the FoCo4Frontliners project. COVID-19 showcased the courage and dedication of many in our community, but perhaps the most critical and self-sacrificing of all are Forsyth County’s frontline medical personnel.



FoCo4Frontliners was created to thank the brave members of our health care sector, beginning with the 3,200 employees at Northside Hospital Forsyth. The FoCo4Frontliners fund will provide each employee with an official FoCo4Frontliners T-shirt. These shirts have been approved by Northside Hospital administration to wear at work. Additionally, the project strives to provide as many staff members as possible with Visa gift cards to show appreciation to these individual healthcare workers.

Mary Helen McGruder, who helped spearhead the project, presented details to the BOC at the regular meeting on Thursday, March 4. McGruder highlighted the hard work that medical personnel has been demonstrating throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our hospital workers every day have gone in where they know there’s danger, and they’ve willingly gone…” McGruder said. “And we want to recognize them.”



