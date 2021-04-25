Food Bank taking design applications for 2021 Empty Bowl T-shirts

Hunger affects more than a million Georgians on a yearly basis, including thousands of children right here in our state.



Georgia Mountain Food Bank, or GMFB, has dedicated itself to helping eradicate food scarcity in its five-county service area, which includes Dawson, Forsyth, Hall, Lumpkin and Union counties. A huge part of that effort is GMFB’s annual Empty Bowl luncheon, which funds hundreds of thousands of meals here in north Georgia for children and grown-ups alike.

GMFB announced last week that the search for this year’s Empty Bowl T-shirt design has begun, and they have enlisted the help of elementary school students throughout the region to make a mark in the fight against hunger. Competition flyers have been sent to every school district within GMFB’s five-county coverage area, with one winner to be selected as the official design for Empty Bowl 2021.

“Food insecurity is a serious issue within the communities we serve. And it is heartbreaking to see what hunger can do to a child in all facets of their lives — including in the classroom, where hunger makes it harder to pay attention and keep up with classmates,” GMFB Executive Director Kay Blackstock said. “That’s why it is important for all children to know the seriousness of food insecurity, including what they can do to recognize it and help in the fight for hunger. It is also important for those facing hunger to know that they are not alone and that someone is here to help. That is why GMFB here, to provide relief for those in need.”

More than 54 million people across our nation experienced food insecurity in 2020, including a potential 18 million children. And Georgia is by no means immune to those realities, where — even prior to COVID-19 — 1,318,500 people, including 405,308 children, struggled with hunger daily during 2019.

“That is one of the reasons why GMFB maintains a great working relationship with schools throughout north Georgia,” Blackstock said, “a connection that helps students to take an active role in solving hunger issues.”



