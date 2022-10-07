Forsyth County Community Foundation calls on local residents for donations

The Forsyth County Community Foundation is asking the community for donations as it works to grow an endowment fund that could provide annual grants to local nonprofits.

A branch of the North Georgia Community Foundation, the FCCF stated in a press release the fund would help continue its mission to make a difference in Forsyth County and keep charitable dollars in the community.

“We have the vision of making a local impact with local dollars as we work to better our community,” FCCF Chair Mary Helen McGruder said. “We take pride in the fact that all of the money contributed will go into our endowed fund, the FCCF Community Fund, and pour back into Forsyth County today, tomorrow, and in perpetuity.”

FCCF is run entirely by a local advisory board focusing on the charitable needs in Forsyth County and how they can address those needs. Board members include:

● Mary Helen McGruder, Chair, Community Advocate

● Jack Allen, Ingram Funeral Home

● Phill Bettis, Bettis Law Group

● Steve Cooper, Cooper & Co. General Contractors

● Bettina Hammond, Community Advocate

● Linda Hughes-Hardie, Community Advocate

● Lynn Jackson, Northside Hospital

● James McCoy, Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce

● Jeff Stephens, Le Roy, Cole & Stephens, LLC

● Kevin Tallant, Miles Hansford & Tallant, LLC

● Brian Tam, Tam’s Restaurants

Learn how to donate to the FCCF Community Fund through the organization’s website, www.ngcf.org/fccf.