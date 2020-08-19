Forsyth County company steps in to give longtime resident a free roof

Cindy Hawkins has lived in her home since she was 11 years old, but she hadn’t been able to enjoy much of it lately.

The roof had fallen into disrepair, with leaks and structural issues that restricted the Forsyth County resident to the living room.

“It’s been about 20 years since I’ve had a new roof put on my home,” Hawkins said.

In about a day, Hopewell Roofing & Restoration fixed that.

The local company selected Hawkins for its annual “Roof of Hope” project that provides a new roof for a local person or family in need.