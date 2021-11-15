Forsyth County Fire Department begins Aerial’s House toy collection

The Forsyth County Fire Department is asking for residents’ help in making the holiday season brighter for children in need with the annual Aerial’s House toy collection. The initiative gets its name from a piece of equipment which is used by the fire department known as an aerial ladder truck. New or gently used coats for children or adults may also be donated and will be distributed to those in need.

New, unwrapped toys for local children in need (between newborn and 18 years old), along with new or gently used coats, may be dropped off into a contactless collection bin at any Forsyth County fire station or the Fire Department headquarters at 3520 Settingdown Road beginning through Dec. 10.

In December, donations for Aerial’s House may also be dropped off inside the lobby of the Forsyth County Administration Building at 110 E. Main St., underneath the Christmas tree located in the lobby.

“The fire department is honored to continue a wonderful initiative that brings joy to children and families during such a special time of the year,” said Jason Shivers, Forsyth County Fire division chief. “We appreciate the community’s support for this program.”

In 2020, over 6,500 toys were collected during the drive helping to provide a brighter Christmas for nearly 2,300 Forsyth County children. In addition, more than 1,200 coats were collected and distributed.

For more information regarding the distribution of toys collected through Aerial’s House, call The Place of Forsyth County at 770-887-1098. For other questions such as making a large donation or drop-offs, please call Firefighter Jeff Lyons at 678-513-5899.