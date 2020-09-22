Forsyth County students, teachers model new jewelry collection to help provide clean water to Kenyan communities

Forsyth County teachers and students recently modeled bracelets and necklaces in a photoshoot for Just One Africa’s Game Day collection, participating in the fundraiser that works to bring clean water to communities in need in Kenya.

The organization, based in South Forsyth, just recently released the Game Day collection, which features jewelry that matches college sports teams across the U.S. The beaded necklaces and bracelets are all handmade, rolled from recycled magazines by women in the Maasai tribe in Kenya.

The new collection also coincides with Just One Africa’s #bo4so campaign. The hashtag, which stands for Be One For Someone, is meant to encourage locals to spark global change within their community.

“You’re invited to use the #bo4so when you wear Just One Africa items or when you see caring and sharing happening within your community,” Program Director Christina Hightower said.

The organization works to bring clean, safe drinking water to those in Kenya, and one of many ways that Just One Africa leaders are able to raise money for their Clean Water Program is through selling the beaded jewelry.

For each item sold, the organization is able to provide 200,000 gallons of clean water to a family who needs it.

“Just One Africa works with local, national and international schools teaching about the global water crisis showing how local engagement can create direct impact,” Hightower said. “The Beads for Water Program is used as a hands-on facilitator demonstrating the power one person can create.”

Through its work with community leaders in Kenya, Just One Africa has helped to give access to clean drinking water to nearly 150,000 people. The organization has also helped to create sustainability programs in central and southern Kenya to promote growth and health within those communities.

For more information about Just One Africa and its work in Kenya, visit justoneafrica.org, and to support the organization’s Clean Water Program and purchase handmade, beaded jewelry, visit shop.justoneafrica.org.