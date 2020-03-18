Forsyth County synagogue calls on volunteers to help older community members stuck at home

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



Leaders at Forsyth County’s local synagogue launched a new program Tuesday to help mobilize volunteers and transport food and medicine to those who are 60 and older.

Rabbi Levi Mentz of Congregation Beth Israel said that the new program, called CBI-LOVE, is simple: those 60 and older who are most at risk when exposed to the novel coronavirus can sign up for the program after which they will be paired with a healthy volunteer from the community. It gives them a direct line of contact to a healthy person they can trust to pick up groceries and medicine for them while they are stuck at home.

After reaching out to the CBI office, Mentz said that people in need will be connected with a volunteer within just 24 hours, providing almost immediate need for community members.