Forsyth County synagogue calls on volunteers to help older community members stuck at home

Leaders at Forsyth County’s local synagogue launched a new program Tuesday to help mobilize volunteers and transport food and medicine to those who are 60 and older.
Rabbi Levi Mentz of Congregation Beth Israel said that the new program, called CBI-LOVE, is simple: those 60 and older who are most at risk when exposed to the novel coronavirus can sign up for the program after which they will be paired with a healthy volunteer from the community. It gives them a direct line of contact to a healthy person they can trust to pick up groceries and medicine for them while they are stuck at home.
After reaching out to the CBI office, Mentz said that people in need will be connected with a volunteer within just 24 hours, providing almost immediate need for community members.
Mentz said that his office came up with the idea for the program after reaching out to people in the community to find ways to help. Mentz and other leaders found that older people in the community have been impacted most heavily during the health crisis. Many over 60 have been told to stay home and avoid face-to-face contact, but without healthy family members and friends nearby to help, people have no other way to get the food and medicine that they need. CBI-LOVE aims to eliminate the problem, making sure the 60-and-over crowd has what they need to get through these tough times.
“The moment that we heard how widespread this is and how the need is so big, we realized right away that this county has a huge heart and we just needed to mobilize people together,” Mentz said.
The program was created with advice from local medical experts Drs. Scott Cooper and Joel Hoffman and is being led by CBI member Liza Klahr. Though the program just launched, Mentz said that they have already received an overwhelming response with emails from both community members in need and people looking to volunteer.
Anyone who is 60 or older or who is sick and needs help to get food or other supplies can sign up for the program by simply reaching out to CBI’s office at office@jewishforsyth.org. Healthy individuals under the age of 60 who would like to volunteer can also reach out to CBI through the same email.
“Now is the time for action,” Mentz said. “Now is the time that people need help. And as a community, this is where we stand shoulder-to-shoulder and we help each other."