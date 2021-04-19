Forsyth County toddler passes away after being found unconscious in pool on vacation

Family members of 2-year-old found in a south Florida pool last week while on vacation said she has passed away and will be donating her organs to save five other lives.

Statements released on Facebook on behalf of the family of 2-year-old Forsyth County resident named Leland who was found unconscious in a pool last week in the Florida Keys confirmed Thursday, April 17, that she died and said she would “provide a final departing gift to this world by saving the lives of 5 children who have been matched as organ recipients.”

“Even amid immense darkness and tragedy, Leland’s light shines brightly and will live on in these children, our memories, and the countless lives she has touched in the time we were graced to have with her,” one of the statements said.

“Please join us in honoring Leland during this time by remembering all of the happy moments she shared with us and keeping her in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you for all of the love and support.”