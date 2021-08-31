Gwinnett Stripers $2,500 grant to Mentor Me North Georgia

The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves Foundation, has awarded its $2,500 August grant to Mentor Me North Georgia.



Mentor Me North Georgia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the diverse needs of children and youth, ages 6 to 17, in Forsyth County since 2002. Their mission is to serve school-age children and youth in need of positive role models, to help them grow into healthy and productive members of our society and community.

The Stripers selected Mentor Me North Georgia to receive the August “Youth Programs” themed grant. The $2,500 grant will be utilized by the organization to expand its Mentoring After School (MAS) program at elementary schools in North Georgia.

“Mentoring is reciprocal and a collaborative effort that provides youth with character development, drives personal growth and develops a skill set that gives every child the opportunity to reach their full potential,” said Kerry Carithers, executive director of Mentor Me North Georgia.

“Thank you to the Gwinnett Stripers and the Atlanta Braves Foundation for their generous support. The grant will allow our organization to expand our outreach by serving more youth in our Mentoring After School (MAS) program this Fall.”



