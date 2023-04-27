Here's how Cumming's mayor and police chief partnered with a popular restaurant to raise autism awareness

On April 27, Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow and the Cumming Police Department partnered with Marie’s Italian Deli to raise funds and awareness in recognition of Autism Awareness Month.

Mayor Brumbalow, Police Chief David Marsh and several Cumming Police officers helped to serve food at Marie’s from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. alongside a group of autistic young adults.

“It’s just an awesome thing, to come out and support such a great cause,” said Brumbalow. “It brings the community together. Anything that does that, I’m all for it.”