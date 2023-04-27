Here's how Cumming's mayor and police chief partnered with a popular restaurant to raise autism awareness

On April 27, Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow and the Cumming Police Department partnered with Marie’s Italian Deli to raise funds and awareness in recognition of Autism Awareness Month.
Mayor Brumbalow, Police Chief David Marsh and several Cumming Police officers helped to serve food at Marie’s from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. alongside a group of autistic young adults.
“It’s just an awesome thing, to come out and support such a great cause,” said Brumbalow. “It brings the community together. Anything that does that, I’m all for it.”
The event also partnered with two local businesses that were started by people with autism, Three Basketeers and Celebrations by the Yard, as well as Creative Enterprises, a program that helps provide resources and job training to young adults with special needs after high school.
A portion of the day’s sales were donated to support Cumming’s autism community.
“The Police Department is happy to help out with any community event like this that helps raise funds for nonprofits in our area,” said Marsh. “We’re always happy to partner with Marie’s whenever they do this kind of event. It’s a great way to interact with and help out in our community.”
Marie’s is a family-owned business that is passionate about supporting the special needs community in Cumming.
Sisters Karen Marie Smith and Annette Schumann, who own and operate the business with Karen’s son Matt, employ a number of autistic students to help them gain work experience before they graduate high school.
Customers appreciate the work that Marie’s does to support members of the community with special needs.
“It’s outstanding. It’s a great environment,” said Marie’s regular and Forsyth County Schools bus driver Mike Thiery. “It’s a great thing for the city to do, to partner with Marie’s and stand up for autism awareness. I can’t say it enough, it’s just a great thing.”
Marie’s Italian Deli is located at 580 Atlanta Road in the Cumming 400 Shopping Center.