Here's how local nonprofits are responding and adjusting to the COVID-19 outbreak





The COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it loss of jobs, students and employees finding ways to work from home and economic anxieties in general as everyone waits to see what comes next.

Times of crisis are when Forsyth County’s nonprofit organizations usually step up, but the pandemic has changed everything from how they handle their duties, have volunteers help out and how they pay for it all.

“Every nonprofit out there, every business, every family should have a budget, here’s how much money we’re going to need to do business as usual,” said Suellen Daniels, who founded Meals by Grace, an organization that delivers meals at no cost to clients and focuses on families with school-aged children, with her husband, Steven.

“But this isn’t business as usual. There’s increased needs from people, there’s increased meals per family. The additional cost is running over $34,000 per week.”

Daniels said she understands what many are facing. A decade ago, her family was hit hard during the Great Recession, which, once they had recovered financially, led them to begin their nonprofit.

“We were the ones out there struggling for part-time jobs and just trying to keep our head above water,” she said. “When we lost everything, it took us three years to be stable again, so I think it is pie in the sky almost to think our families are going to recover in a couple of months.”

Getting used to it



As the local community began to take the coronavirus seriously, local nonprofits were among some of the first to adapt. Like other organizations, they have had to figure out new ways to do their jobs.

Jacob Granados, director of purposeful engagement at The Place of Forsyth County, said they had been impacted and not only seen an increase in needs, such as the food program, but one of their biggest fundraisers, their thrift store at 2550 The Place Circle, has been closed for weeks.

“We could keep it open, but we’re not essential, and it’s not very wise to bring people in and spread the virus more with our staff or other customers, so we let go of that, and that is a major revenue source for us,” Granados said. “By the end of April, we will have lost about $90,000 in revenue that we had budgeted ... As we go through the end of May, we’re over $100,000.”

Working with both volunteers and those they serve when also trying to follow social distancing guidelines has meant some other adjustments have had to be made.

Tina Huck, executive director of Family Promise of Forsyth County, an organization that helps families dealing with homelessness, said the group typically uses 14 different churches who give the families a place to stay, but Family Promise had to make changes to help limit the spread of the disease.

“That was impacted as the churches started to close, and we had concerns, obviously of safety for everybody,” Huck said. “We’re fortunate though that we have a friend of our organization who had a house that’s allowing us to have our families stay in that one house, and it’s large enough for the families to have their own rooms, own bathrooms and that type of thing.”

Doing their jobs



The Place and Meals by Grace both have programs to provide meals for those facing economic struggles in the community, but with an increasing number of people out of work and facing uncertainty, the organizations have refined how they get food to the community.

“We’re pre-preparing the families meals and their bags, and then as they come up, we’re shopping for them and picking their frozen meat and their dairy and produce and items then taking it for them to the door or the car so there’s no mingling there, keeping the team size small,” Daniels said.

Granados said The Place typically has about 40-60 new households come to their pantry each month.

Since March 16, they have taken on 304 new families, with 357 of those never receiving any type of assistance previously and 37 that had received some help but not from the pantry, and The Place has given more than $19,000 in financial assistance for nearly 90 calls related to COVID-19.

With limited supplies at grocery stores, Daniels said Meals by Grace and other food banks typically receive some food from federal sources, some from donations and others from businesses, but with companies facing their own supply issues and fewer people gathering for donations, there have been shortages.

Daniels said in the last five weeks, Meals by Grace had served more than 32,000 meals to 1,407 families, including 2,543 kids. While normally providing 11 meals for families — dinner each weeknight and all three meals on the weekends — the group is now providing 21, all three meals for every day of the week.

“Add to it an increase in just a sheer number of children and families needing food, then add to it an increased 10 meals per week, it was a double whammy,” she said. “Not only did the numbers go up, but the numbers of meals required [went up.]”

For the first few weeks of the outbreak, the organization was able to get salvage food from restaurants, which have since become more rare as supply chains have adjusted.

“That was wonderful for us, so we had quite a bit during those first couple of weeks, but that is a temporary situation,” Daniels said. “It didn’t take very long for, ‘There is no more ordering, therefore there is nothing shipping, therefore there is nothing in limbo that’s not going to be received on the other end,’ so the last two weeks have been difficult to get food. Supply and demand are still grossly out of balance.”

She said the group is still looking into all avenues to get meals, including buying food from stores at retail prices, a significant cost for nonprofits.