How the community came together during the pandemic to help make a pavilion at the Bald Ridge Lodge a reality

When the team at the Bald Ridge Lodge came to Adam Rodes with the task of building its new Victoria Hill Pavilion, he wasn’t sure what to expect.

The nonprofit stabilization and assessment center serving boys ages 12-21 began the project, giving the boys a place to relax and spend time outdoors, thanks to its namesake, Miss Georgia 2019 and Miss America runner-up 2020 Victoria Hill.

She had come to the team with an idea to fundraise for the project, later holding a gala where $18,000 was raised.

After looking at bids for the project from builders and contractors, Rodes, a board member with the Bald Ridge Lodge, said he knew the Forsyth County community would be willing to help even more so they could save some of the funds raised for other important projects.

“So we had the awesome idea of …why don’t we just get all of this donated?” Rodes said. “What if we don’t have to spend any money on it?”