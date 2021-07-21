How to get involved with local haunted house crew

Interested in being a scare actor at a haunted house? The crew at House of Four Scythes Haunted Attraction wants to meet you. The group is currently looking for new volunteers.
Not wanting to scare but want to get involved? There are lots of behind-the-scenes roles to fill as well. There are spots on the build team, makeup and costume team, security, prop and set design, customer service and more.
The casting call will be held at at 6:45 p.m., Tuesday, July 27, in Horton Hall at the Cumming Fairgrounds. (Red barn in middle of fairgrounds)
The haunted house is open during the Cumming Fair this year: Oct. 7-17 and Oct. 22- 23, Oct. 29-30.
Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.
Visit the website under the Volunteer tab, fill out and submit your information.
For more information, visit www.fourscytheshaunt.com.
Also, visit the Facebook page at Four Scythes Haunted Attraction.
House of Four Scythes is located at Horton Hall in the Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming GA 30040.