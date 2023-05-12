How a local leadership group helped expand services for young adults with disabilities

On Friday, May 12, Leadership Forsyth and Creative Enterprises held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the newly renovated top floor of the building where young adults with disabilities go for education, training and fun.
Leadership Forsyth, a program focused on developing and empowering local leaders throughout Forsyth County, assembles an annual class of between 35 and 40 people who complete a community project over the course of the year.
“When the class of 2023 first got together to discuss our project ideas, it became apparent what the majority of our classmates had a passion for, with about half of our groups presenting projects that would help groups of people with different disabilities,” said Leadership Forsyth class member Jennifer Haezebrouck. “We all got excited about this project here at Creative Enterprises.”
Creative Enterprises is a local nonprofit that offers programs to provide employment and life skills training for young adults with disabilities. The newly renovated third floor of the old church building where Creative Enterprises is located is just one step in an ongoing expansion of the facility.
“I can’t say enough about what Leadership Forsyth has done for Creative Enterprises over the years,” said Lisa Bennett, manager of the Forsyth and Dawson locations of Creative Enterprises. “This particular class renovated two upstairs classrooms and a bathroom, and now we’re able to take on more clients while we’re in the process of getting money to build another building.”
The renovation included new flooring, fresh paint, and new furniture and televisions for each classroom.
There was also a focus on preserving the history of the church building that was constructed in 1957. The original wood stairs were sanded and refinished, and two tables and a chair that are original to the church were kept in the space.
“We would have had to turn people away had they not done these rooms,” said Bennett. “We’re just so thankful that they took this project on at Creative Enterprises. We’re very blessed.”
Among those gathered for the ribbon cutting ceremony was Forsyth County District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson.
“It’s really great to see Leadership Forsyth take on a project over here at Creative Enterprises,” said Semanson. “Creative Enterprises is such a tremendous resource for our community and a very needed service. It’s a great day to see this project come to life.”
The nine-month Leadership Forsyth program includes opportunities for those involved to tour and engage in public and private sector activities, explore local educational infrastructure, and support nonprofit communities.
Leadership Forsyth class member Steve Leonard summarized his experience for the crowd at the ribbon cutting ceremony.
“We’ve had the opportunity to climb to the top of Sawnee Mountain and drive to the bottom of a quarry,” said Leonard. “We’ve had a chance to see healthcare through Northside Forsyth, we’ve seen our public figures in action, we’ve seen our sheriff’s office, our fire department.
“It’s been an amazing chance to really become part of the arts community here, and to learn more about organizations like Creative Enterprises.”