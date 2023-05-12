How a local leadership group helped expand services for young adults with disabilities

On Friday, May 12, Leadership Forsyth and Creative Enterprises held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the newly renovated top floor of the building where young adults with disabilities go for education, training and fun.

Leadership Forsyth, a program focused on developing and empowering local leaders throughout Forsyth County, assembles an annual class of between 35 and 40 people who complete a community project over the course of the year.

“When the class of 2023 first got together to discuss our project ideas, it became apparent what the majority of our classmates had a passion for, with about half of our groups presenting projects that would help groups of people with different disabilities,” said Leadership Forsyth class member Jennifer Haezebrouck. “We all got excited about this project here at Creative Enterprises.”