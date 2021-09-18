How local Optimist club helping to empower young men at Bald Ridge Lodge

The Sawnee-Cumming Optimist Club recently donated $2,500 to the Bald Ridge Lodge, a Forsyth County home for boys aged 12 to 21 who are facing adversity preventing them from living at home. The check was presented to executive director Angela Dikes by the club’s president Janna Shacklett.

The donation came from proceeds of the club's Flags 4 Education program. American flags are placed in front yards during six national holidays.

The Bald Ridge Lodge is a nurturing, home-like environment for young men who need protection, direction and supervision. They receive counseling, educational support, and independent living skills training.

The boys leave with the knowledge and confidence they need to excel in life, according to a news release.

“Bald Ridge Lodge is so grateful to receive the funding provided through the work of the Sawnee-Cumming Optimist Club’s Flags 4 Education Program and volunteers,” Dikes said. “These funds will make a significant difference in the lives of young men by making it possible for them to live in a safe and therapeutic environment where they can learn to make positive choices, continue their education, build healthy relationships, and learn skills for successful adult living.”

Dikes said the support is “empowering these young men and transforming families through the work of Bald Ridge Lodge.”



