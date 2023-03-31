How The Place and UNG are helping Forsyth County students attend prom

The Place and the University of North Georgia partnered for the first time this year to host the Gift of Prom, an event giving all Forsyth County students a chance to take part in a high school tradition.

UNG hosted the nonprofit’s pop-up boutique for the event on its Cumming campus this week through Saturday, April 1, where students had the opportunity to come in and shop and try on items from racks of clothes donated by the community just like they would at any other store.