How The Place and UNG are helping Forsyth County students attend prom

The Place and the University of North Georgia partnered for the first time this year to host the Gift of Prom, an event giving all Forsyth County students a chance to take part in a high school tradition.
UNG hosted the nonprofit’s pop-up boutique for the event on its Cumming campus this week through Saturday, April 1, where students had the opportunity to come in and shop and try on items from racks of clothes donated by the community just like they would at any other store.
Sarah Tarlowski, The Place’s youth events and outreach coordinator, said she and her team were grateful to be able to host it this year at UNG’s Cumming campus where they have been able to help many more Forsyth students. Tarlowski said more than 25 signed up just on the first day of the event.
UNG Cumming Executive Director Ken Crowe said he and his team were also more than excited to host the event.
“Having it here has just been so special for our folks,” Crowe said.
UNG staff members have been eager to help – whether donating dresses or tuxes or volunteering to help kids pick out outfits or getting items fitted.
In addition to finding the right dress or tux, the event also provides students with everything they might need to complete the prom experience including shoes, jewelry, makeup, a prom ticket and even gift cards to get their hair done and pick up flowers before hitting the dance floor with their friends.
“A lot of kids, just the dunk financially is the only reason that they’re not able to go, so this cuts that out of the equation and makes it equal for everybody to be able to attend prom,” said Paige Whalen, The Place’s director of client services.
Whalen said they recently had a student come into the boutique that really had fun with her experience picking out the perfect dress and shoes. She spent nearly two hours in the pop-up boutique and tried on around 20 dresses — a sight she and volunteers said they loved to see.
For them, there is a huge difference between a student who simply does not want to attend prom and a student who can’t afford to.
“You could tell she was just really taking in the moment and just enjoying being part of it,” Whalen said. “And that’s what we want to happen. It’s not that that family doesn’t want her to attend, or she doesn’t want to attend, but they know that, financially, that can be a burden on a family that has a limited income.”
But Whalen noted this event for high school juniors and seniors would not be possible without community donations and partnerships.
Tarlowski said they partner each year with Northside Hospital Forsyth to hold a drive for prom attire, and this year, they picked up 10 full boxes of dresses, tuxes, jewelry and more just from the hospital. A Mary Kay representative also donated about $1,000 worth of new makeup and other products.
And many more in the community donated gift cards, worked with The Place to provide free services or tickets to students or offered up their time as a volunteer.
“It was so incredible,” Tarlowski said. “It really is amazing just how much the community jumps in and how many calls I’ve gotten from churches or individuals who want to participate in any way by donating what they have or seeing what they can do to be involved in this.”