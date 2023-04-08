This is how some community members celebrated Good Friday

Rainy weather didn’t stop the community from celebrating Good Friday.
On Friday, April 7, members of the Forsyth County community gathered at First Baptist Cumming to celebrate Holy Week with food, music and a Good Friday service.
The event had originally been planned to take place at Lou Sobh Amphitheater, but the venue was moved due to the expectation of rain.
The event hosted by First Baptist Cumming and Muse Cabin, an art and music studio that will open this spring at Cumming City Center, featured a musical performance of over 100 musicians and vocalists from the FBC Worship Teams who were joined by six-time Dove and Grammy-winning Christian recording artist Laura Story.
“It’s a blessing to have this many people celebrating the most incredible thing in our history,” said Rev. Bob Jolly. “We’re going to hear the story of God’s love for us. He loves us so much that he died for our sins.”
Despite the change in venue, more than 900 people attended the event. There was an overflow area seating approximately 100 people in a separate auditorium and there were extra chairs set up in the lobby.
The free community event also featured guest speaker Pastor Levi Skipper, the Lead Strategist for Church Strengthening at the Georgia Baptist Mission Board.
Food was available courtesy of Los Rios Mexican Restaurant and Juke N Jive Creamery food trucks.