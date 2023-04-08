This is how some community members celebrated Good Friday

The event hosted by First Baptist Cumming and Muse Cabin, an art and music studio that will open this spring at Cumming City Center, featured a musical performance of over 100 musicians and vocalists from the FBC Worship Teams who were joined by six-time Dove and Grammy-winning Christian recording artist Laura Story.

“It’s a blessing to have this many people celebrating the most incredible thing in our history,” said Rev. Bob Jolly. “We’re going to hear the story of God’s love for us. He loves us so much that he died for our sins.”