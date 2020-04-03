How this T-shirt project is helping to support Forsyth County businesses and local journalism

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



A Forsyth County printing and embroidery company has a plan to keep their employees working while supporting other local businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials with Advanced Embroidery, located at 5815 Steeplechase Lane Ste. 200, recently announced a new collection of T-shirts called "Local Love" to promote local businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We're a small company here in Forsyth, and we employee 12 people here,” said co-owner David Marsden. "Obviously, business has gone way down because of the coronavirus, so we were trying to come up with a way to keep our staff working and also do our part to help the community.”