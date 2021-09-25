How these Forsyth County students helped others around the world this summer

HEFY, or Humanitarian Experiences for Youth, is an independent nonprofit service organization located in Salt Lake City, Utah, that offers humanitarian expeditions to youth ages 16-19, each summer.



These trips send students all over the world, giving them the opportunity to serve the people of many countries, which can include building a house, a school, a medical clinic or even an orphanage.

Erin Foster, a graduate of Denmark High, and her group traveled to Mozambique to build a new school for students who were currently studying under trees.

Her mom, Dee Foster, went along as one of two-parent builders. Erin and Dee were in group two, which focused on building the foundation of the school. They worked every day for two weeks, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., mixing concrete and cement. Once the foundation was finished the brick work began.

The kids in Mozambique came to the job site to play every day. They had the same clothes on, with no shoes, but they had the happiest smiles. Building a foundation for a school was hard work. Erin said her group fought hard for that school. They had cement burns all over their feet, blisters, huge scratches all over their bodies, and they were exhausted. But it wasn’t about them. They wanted to help others.

Everyone on the trip had the same goal: to serve the people, and also to spread God’s light to every single person they met.

“I met lifelong best friends and it changed my outlook on life and my future,” Erin Foster said.

Foster was accepted at Brigham Young University, and has left for Provo, Utah, to study nursing. She plans to eventually become a physician’s assistant.

