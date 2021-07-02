How these teens helped stock The Place of Forsyth’s pantry

A pair of Alliance Academy for Innovation students organized a food drive last month, collecting more than 300 items for The Place of Forsyth’s pantry.

Pranav Golakoti and Chinmay Dave, both rising seniors, held the drive through a club they founded at school called Team Relieve, which they hope to turn into an official nonprofit following graduation.

After collecting donations for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in February as part of their first service project, Golakoti said they reached out to The Place to ask about their needs and begin planning for the food drive.

Based on their needs, the students asked for community donations of pasta, rice, beans, oatmeal, cereals, granola bars and other grains. They named the drive Grains for Good and held two collection days at Alliance Academy on June 7, and June 9.