How you can enjoy food, music and performances while supporting Meals by Grace

Mark your calendar for Sunday, Sept. 5 for the North Atlanta Kids Directory Food & Fun Fest at the Forsyth Conference Center.



The event is free to the public and runs from 1-5 p.m., and food samples will cost up to $5.

Inside the conference center, families can enjoy games, inflatables, face painting, balloon animals and student performances including dance, music, gymnastics, ninja and martial arts. There will be family vendors including daycares, karate, gymnastics, music studios, tutoring, horseback riding and more.

Outside the conference center there will be music and food vendors with samples priced up to $5.

Attendees can also stop by the mobile medical van from Ascend Medical to get COVID-19 vaccinations. You can register for your COVID vaccination online at www.NorthAtlantaKids.com. Vaccinations will be free when processed through insurance.

Patrons can bring food donations for Meals by Grace who will have a box truck on hand ready to accept food donations. Volunteers from the Kiwanis Club of Forsyth County will be helping collect donations.

Meals by Grace is a local food pantry where you will find volunteers every week, year-round, packing food boxes and delivering them to families in need around Forsyth and Dawson County.







