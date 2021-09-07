How you can get career advice, resume writing assistance

Fulfilling its mission to assist Forsyth County area residents with essential needs and to become self-sustaining, The Place of Forsyth is offering personalized career coaching and resume writing assistance.
Led by Tara Hardwick, Workforce and Education manager for The Place of Forsyth County, participants will receive 45 minutes of individual coaching and resume writing assistance.
Sessions will take place at the Sharon Forks Library at 2820 Old Atlanta Road Cumming, GA 30041.
“Tara is a great addition to our team,” said Joni Smith, president and CEO of The Place of Forsyth. “As a certified career coach and resume writer Tara is able to help position individuals and empower them to reach their career goals.
“Now, more than ever, those looking to pivot in their careers have an amazing opportunity to do so. It is important to have a seasoned professional to help guide you through that process. Tara can do just that.”
Sessions with Hardwick are free of charge and open to anyone looking for a new opportunity.
“Whether you are just starting your career, are not sure where to start, or are in the late stages of your career, I look forward to working with you to determine your next steps,” said Hardwick.
Sessions will be offered from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Sept. 13 and 2-4:45 p.m., Sept. 14.
Those interested can register for a session online at www.forsythpl.org/events.