How you can get career advice, resume writing assistance

Fulfilling its mission to assist Forsyth County area residents with essential needs and to become self-sustaining, The Place of Forsyth is offering personalized career coaching and resume writing assistance.

Led by Tara Hardwick, Workforce and Education manager for The Place of Forsyth County, participants will receive 45 minutes of individual coaching and resume writing assistance.

Sessions will take place at the Sharon Forks Library at 2820 Old Atlanta Road Cumming, GA 30041.

“Tara is a great addition to our team,” said Joni Smith, president and CEO of The Place of Forsyth. “As a certified career coach and resume writer Tara is able to help position individuals and empower them to reach their career goals.



