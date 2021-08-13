How you can help Georgia State Patrol and local law enforcement fill the food pantry

Georgia State Patrol Post 37 – Cumming, in partnership with law enforcement agencies in Forsyth, Dawson and Lumpkin counties, is accepting donations of non-perishable food and personal hygiene items to help refill the food pantry in each of the three counties.
Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, through Sept. 30.
Drop boxes will be in the lobby of GSP Post 37, each county’s sheriff’s office, Cumming Police Department and Dahlonega Marshall’s Office.
The GSP Post address is 4055 County Way, Cumming, GA 30028.
For individuals or groups who would like to make a monetary donation, contact or visit the following food pantry websites.
Label your donation for the “Fill the Pantry” law enforcement food drive:
• Community Helping Place, communityhelpingplace.org, 706-867-9621;
• Ric-Rack, ric-rack.org, 706-265-1371;
• HighTower Baptist Association, www.hbafoodbank.org, 770-205-2464;
• The Place of Forsyth County, Inc., www.theplaceofforsyth.org, 770-887-1098.
Only non-perishable, non-expired, labeled cans of food, personal hygiene items and diapers will be accepted at drop off locations.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is at 100 East Courthouse Square, Cumming, GA 30040. The Cumming Police Department is at 301 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Cumming, GA 30040.