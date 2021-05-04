How you can help Georgia State Patrol, local law enforcement ‘fill the pantry’

Georgia State Patrol Post 37 – Cumming, in partnership with law enforcement agencies in Forsyth, Dawson and Lumpkin counties, is accepting donations of non-perishable food and personal hygiene items to help refill the food pantry in each of the three counties.



Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Sept. 30.

Drop boxes will be in the lobby of GSP Post 37, each county Sheriff’s Office, Cumming Police Department and Dahlonega Marshall’s Office.

The GSP Post address is 4055 County Way, Cumming, GA 30028.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is at 100 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Cumming, GA 30040.

The Cumming Police Department is at 301 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Cumming, GA 30040.

For individuals or groups who would like to make a monetary donation, contact or visit the following food pantry websites.

Please make sure to label your donation for the “Fill the Pantry” law enforcement food drive:

- HighTower Baptist Association

Contact: www.hbafoodbank.org or (770) 205-2464;

-The Place of Forsyth County, Inc.

Contact: www.theplaceofforsyth.org or (770) 887-1098;

- Ric-Rack

Contact: www.ric-rack.org or (706) 265-1371;

- Community Helping Place

Contact: www.communityhelpingplace.org or (706) 867-9621.

Only non-perishable, non-expired, labeled cans of food, personal hygiene items and diapers will be accepted at drop off locations.



In one way or another, everyone has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Your donations will refill the pantries and ensure residents in need get a helping hand and a good meal.