How you can play a round of golf and support Jesse’s House

Jesse’s House has announced that the Windermere and Fieldstone tennis communities in Forsyth County are once again hosting the Third Annual Round Robin Tennis Tournament to benefit the shelter.
The Third Annual Round Robin Tennis Tournament provides an opportunity for Atlanta area tennis players to come together to enjoy the sport they love while raising awareness and funds for Jesse’s House.
For the past two years, Jesse’s House has gained support from the tennis tournament with monthly donations, mentor volunteers and community support. Top sponsors include the Crabapple Market and United Parcel Service.
"The support we get from our corporate and community donors throughout the year is amazing, and without exaggeration, we couldn't continue operating without it. The Tennis Tournament is our only annual fundraising event, so we rely heavily on it to help us raise necessary funding to cover operating costs for the year," said Elizabeth Johnson, executive director of Jesse’s House.
Presently tournament hosts are seeking business sponsors, silent auction donations and tennis players to support this important fundraiser. Those interested can contact tournament host, Micaela Brady at micaelaann@gmail.com or 404-545-6670.
Jesse’s House Inc., originally known as the Forsyth County Youth Shelter, is a 501c3 organization offering a safe haven and services to girls ages 7-21 who have been removed from abusive environments.
In addition to providing each resident with their own room and necessities such as food and clothing, medical, dental, and psychological support is also provided. All residents receive academic support as well as opportunities for enrichment and life skills activities to help prepare them for their years beyond Jesse’s House.
To learn more about Jesse’s House or the Round Robin Tennis Tournament, contact Elizabeth Johnson at elizabeth@jesseshouse.org, call 678-947-6217, or visit www.jesseshouse.org.