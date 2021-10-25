How you can play a round of golf and support Jesse’s House

Jesse’s House has announced that the Windermere and Fieldstone tennis communities in Forsyth County are once again hosting the Third Annual Round Robin Tennis Tournament to benefit the shelter.



The Third Annual Round Robin Tennis Tournament provides an opportunity for Atlanta area tennis players to come together to enjoy the sport they love while raising awareness and funds for Jesse’s House.

For the past two years, Jesse’s House has gained support from the tennis tournament with monthly donations, mentor volunteers and community support. Top sponsors include the Crabapple Market and United Parcel Service.

"The support we get from our corporate and community donors throughout the year is amazing, and without exaggeration, we couldn't continue operating without it. The Tennis Tournament is our only annual fundraising event, so we rely heavily on it to help us raise necessary funding to cover operating costs for the year," said Elizabeth Johnson, executive director of Jesse’s House.



