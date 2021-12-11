‘I feel like Superwoman:’ The Place of Forsyth aims to inspire, offer help through year-end giving campaign funds

Names of The Place of Forsyth’s clients have been changed to protect their privacy.

Lisa Lopez remembers feeling nervous when she first started working full-time at The Place of Forsyth as part of its workforce and education development program.

Although she was prepared to go into the workforce as a college graduate and certified medical assistant, she said her experience with having a son at the age of 16 and facing emotional abuse from his father left her feeling helpless, and her confidence plummeted.

“I fell into a depression after being separated from my son’s father …. He thought I wasn’t doing enough,” Lopez said. “That I was not enough.”

She lacked confidence and self-esteem, and she was unsure of her future. But she pushed through the program, working at The Place while learning from the staff.

Now, she works fulltime at a clinic for kids with autism, earning more than she ever has before.

President and CEO Joni Smith said this success is what she and her team always hope to give others through The Place’s programs and services, which lend a helping hand to community members.

Her team, however, can’t provide these services alone. The Place relies on help and donations from the community to make an impact on those in need. That is why the nonprofit is beginning a year-end giving campaign to help raise money for services and programs going into 2022.

“It’s for her tomorrow,” Smith said. “Their tomorrow.”