Jiu-jitsu gym to hold class to raise funds for police program

A local Brazilian jiu-jitsu gym will have a special class to help raise money for training members of law enforcement.

“The last few years law enforcement has had to re-evaluate its defensive tactics training in the wake of some fairly high-profile use of force cases that have ended up with suspects hurt and/or killed and police officers facing criminal and civil penalties,” Cumming Police Chief David Marsh said in a statement. “One of the ways many of us have identified as a way of making our officers more physically capable and competent is through the training of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.”

Marsh said there are parallels between law enforcement and training Jiu-Jitsu and “there are several studies that have shown officers who practice jiu-jitsu tend to use less physical force when effecting arrests and are less likely to hurt themselves and suspects in the process.”







