Jiu-jitsu gym to hold class to raise funds for police program

A local Brazilian jiu-jitsu gym will have a special class to help raise money for training members of law enforcement.
“The last few years law enforcement has had to re-evaluate its defensive tactics training in the wake of some fairly high-profile use of force cases that have ended up with suspects hurt and/or killed and police officers facing criminal and civil penalties,” Cumming Police Chief David Marsh said in a statement. “One of the ways many of us have identified as a way of making our officers more physically capable and competent is through the training of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.”
Marsh said there are parallels between law enforcement and training Jiu-Jitsu and “there are several studies that have shown officers who practice jiu-jitsu tend to use less physical force when effecting arrests and are less likely to hurt themselves and suspects in the process.”
What: Professor Greg Lapin will host a special seminar to raise money for Adopt a Cop BJJ, a non-profit organization that provides scholarships for law enforcement officers to train Jiu-Jitsu. The seminar is open to all experience levels, and 100% of the funds will go toward Adopt a Cop.
Who: Lapin is a black belt representative of Adopt a Cop BJJ, owner of Checkmat Vida Jiu-Jitsu in Mandeville, Louisiana, a SWAT assaulter and a competitive BJJ black belt, who has earned medals for Pan Jiu-Jitsu and World Jiu-Jitsu Championships.
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20
Where: Ascension Mixed Martial Arts, 2 Tri-County Plaza, Cumming.
Cost: $50. Donations can be made in person on the day of the training or can be sent to Lapin via Venmo to @Greg-Lapin with “Ascension:” and the trainee’s name as the note.
More info: Go to AscensionMMA.com or call 305-440-8203.