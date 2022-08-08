The King of Camo inaugural motorcycle ride to benefit veterans, first responders

A local shop offering custom engraving for gun parts and knives will host an inaugural motorcycle run to raise funds that will go toward veterans and first-responders with post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, and suicide prevention.
What: The King of Camo, at 3040 Keith Bridge Road A3, will host a Veteran Charity Motorcycle Ride starting at the store and going to several other local businesses.
When: All riders will stage at The King of Camo from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 10, and the ride will begin at 12:30 p.m.
Where: The ride will start at The King of Camo and will have stops at: Brimstone Tavern, 10595 Old Alabama Road Connector, 1, Alpharetta; Johns Creek Indoor Gun Range, 7790 McGinnis Ferry Road; Olde Towne Cutlery, 4320 Settendown Village Road, Ste. 700; and NoFo Brew Co., 6150 GA-400 Suite A/B.
Tickets: $50 per bike.
More information: All funds raised from the event will go to Motorcycle Missions to help veterans with PTSD and suicide prevention.
Each ticket will include a free raffle ticket and tickets will also be given at the stops for a raffle for a 2002 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 custom from G.I. Garage Limited.
To register for the race, call The King of Camo at 470-297-5809 or visit thekingofcamo.com.