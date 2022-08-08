By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
The King of Camo inaugural motorcycle ride to benefit veterans, first responders
A local shop offering custom engraving for gun parts and knives will host an inaugural motorcycle run to raise funds that will go toward veterans and first-responders with post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, and suicide prevention. 

What: The King of Camo, at 3040 Keith Bridge Road A3, will host a Veteran Charity Motorcycle Ride starting at the store and going to several other local businesses.

When: All riders will stage at The King of Camo from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 10, and the ride will begin at 12:30 p.m. 

Where: The ride will start at The King of Camo and will have stops at: Brimstone Tavern, 10595 Old Alabama Road Connector, 1, Alpharetta; Johns Creek Indoor Gun Range, 7790 McGinnis Ferry Road; Olde Towne Cutlery, 4320 Settendown Village Road, Ste. 700; and NoFo Brew Co., 6150 GA-400 Suite A/B.

Tickets: $50 per bike.

More information: All funds raised from the event will go to Motorcycle Missions to help veterans with PTSD and suicide prevention. 

Each ticket will include a free raffle ticket and tickets will also be given at the stops for a raffle for a 2002 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 custom from G.I. Garage Limited.

To register for the race, call The King of Camo at 470-297-5809 or visit thekingofcamo.com.