Lanier Forsyth Rotary Club dedicates Peace Pole at Northside Hospital Forsyth

The Lanier Forsyth Rotary Club dedicated a Peace Pole at Northside Hospital Forsyth on Sept. 21. City of Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, COO of Northside Hospital Forsyth Lynn Jackson, Lanier Forsyth Rotary Club President Janice Davis, Forsyth Club president Claire McDonald and other Rotarians and community members attended the event. Peace Poles are an internationally recognized symbol of the hopes and dreams of the entire human family, standing vigil in silent prayer for peace on earth. Each Peace Pole bears the message May Peace Prevail on Earth in different languages on each of its four sides.