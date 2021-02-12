Library offering ‘Remember When’ kits to help people suffering from dementia

Memory loss can lead to empty, idle hours for someone with dementia, but Remember When caregiver kits offer an opportunity to engage individuals with memory loss in meaningful conversations and activities.

Remember When kits will be available for checkout at all four Forsyth County Public Library branches on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

“I know from experience that there are days when you run low on energy and resources,” said Lorraine Lane, outreach specialist, who helped select materials and activities for the Remember When caregiver kits to aid library patrons who may be caring for parents or family members with dementia.

“Filling a bit of the spare time with something meaningful or engaging can be a struggle for caregivers,” Lane adds and says that’s why the library created the kits to help reach its goal of serving all members of the Forsyth County community, even those who are experiencing memory loss.

Remember When caregiver kits include a selection of puzzles, videos, music, games and books to stimulate the mind, body, and spirit of individuals living with memory loss and provide a bridge to reconnect with families and caregivers.

Remember When kits are available in six themes - That’s Entertainment, Sewing, Farms, Gardening, Trains, and Tools – that can be checked out for two weeks. Residents who wish to check out a Remember When kit can pick it up and return it to the Ask Us desk at any FCPL branch.

“We hope these kits and all the materials they contain will help people with dementia or memory loss connect with their caregivers and families to share the experiences of their youth,” Lane said.

For more information or to preview the contents of each Remember When caregiver kit, please visit the library’s online catalog at www.forsythpl.org.