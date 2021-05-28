Local car dealership to give new car to 2021 high school senior

Lou Sobh KIA in Cumming management recognizes that high school has looked very different for graduating seniors this year.

Last year Lou Sobh Kia gave away a new 2021 Seltos to winner Keenen Clark of Forsyth Central High School. The dealership hopes to raise the spirits of the high school class of 2021 by awarding one lucky senior with a new 2021 KIA Seltos on June 4.

Eligible candidates can easily enter the drawing by following the steps on Lou Sobh KIA’s facebook page and there is no purchase necessary to win.

Eligible applicants include 2021 graduating seniors of Forsyth, Dawson and Hall counties as well as North Gwinnett High School, Lanier High School, Duluth High School and Peachtree Ridge High School.

“We’re proud to have supported the schools of North Georgia for the last 30 years. We feel that now, more than ever is a great time to raise the spirits of these students and provide a “silver lining” in what has been a very challenging year.” Michael Sobh, General Manager, Lou Sobh KIA.

The 2021 KIA Seltos will be presented in person to the winning high school senior on June 4 at Lou Sobh KIA. Lou Sobh KIA is located at 1135 Buford Rd., Cumming.