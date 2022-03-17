Local churches, families donate new pajamas to nearly 1,500 children in foster care

Nearly 1,500 local children in foster care will soon enjoy the comfort of new pajamas thanks to the generosity of attendees at North Point Community Church in Alpharetta and Browns Bridge Church in Cumming.

The churches leveraged the start of daylight saving time this year by encouraging parents to skip the hassle of getting everyone dressed and bring their children to church in their pajamas. But in doing so, they also asked families to also bring an extra pair of cozy pajamas to donate for kids in foster care.

“Losing an hour can be tough, so we turned the morning into a pajama party,” said Amy Ostrander, who leads children experiences at North Point Church. “Kids had fun wearing pajamas to church and giving pajamas to help children in foster care.”

The donated pajamas will be donated with the help of Foster Care Support Foundation, the Bald Ridge Lodge, Forsyth County Schools and the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services.

In addition to North Point Community Church and Browns Bridge Church, four other North Point Ministries churches in metro Atlanta joined in the effort — Decatur City Church in Decatur, Gwinnett Church in Sugar Hill, Hamilton Mill Church in Buford, Woodstock City Church in Woodstock and East Cobb Church in Marietta.

In all, the six churches collected nearly 3,000 new pairs of pajamas for children in foster care.

There are approximately 11,000 children in foster care in Georgia, and the journey of a child in foster care can be abrupt and very stressful. But basic necessities, like pajamas, can help bring comfort to this journey.