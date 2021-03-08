Local IT company sponsoring virtual fundraiser to benefit The Place of Forsyth/Dawson County

Snap Tech IT, a local IT company, is hosting a virtual magic show to support The Place of Forsyth County.

Denny Corby, a magician, comedian and performer who has been featured on NBC and CW, will perform on Wednesday, March 24, at 7 p.m. Tickets for the virtual event are $35 per household and can be purchased at theplaceofforsyth.org. One hundred percent of ticket sales will go to The Place.

“At all times, we are fortunate that The Place is committed to helping as many people in need in our community as possible. Now, that gratitude has grown even more during the tumultuous year that we have experienced. The pandemic has certainly pushed the limits on what The Place is able to do, and we want to ensure that they have the resources to continue to serve our county’s most vulnerable population,” said Shawn Brown, president at Snap Tech IT. “This upcoming event is a simple way that we can give back to The Place and encourage our neighbors to do the same.”